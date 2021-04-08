Bodycam Video Shows LAPD Officers Arresting Black Man During Search For White Suspect

Video from a Los Angeles Police Department officer’s body camera shows two officers arresting a Black man outside of his Hollywood home as they searched for the white boyfriend of a neighbor.

According to KTLA 5, a federal magistrate ordered the public disclosure of the video on Friday (April 2) as part of a lawsuit alleging racial profiling and civil rights violations. The suit was reportedly brought by music producer Antone Austin (also known as Tone Stackz). He was arrested in May of 2019, despite not being the suspect in a domestic violence call.

Austin and girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz were taken into custody for resisting arrest, according to the news station.

The newly-released bodycam footage shows the two being physically detained by the LAPD. Officers can be heard admitting they weren’t sure Austin was the man involved in the domestic violence incident.

The LA city attorney’s office said in a court filing that they did not want the video to become public because it would “be contrary to LAPD policy and may have a chilling effect on future LAPD investigations.” U.S. Magistrate Jacqueline Chooljian, however, agreed with Austin’s lawyer and his girlfriend that the 11-minute video should be released.

Watch a clip of the video below: