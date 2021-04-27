OPINION: Biden’s First 100 Days In Office Revealed A Hint Of What Black Women Can Do In Government, But It’s Time For Much More

In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt launched the tradition of assessing the first 100 days of new leadership when during a speech he offered it up as a good point for reflecting on the status of the newly implemented New Deal. The series of laws, which were quickly passed under his new administration, aimed to end the Great Depression and get the country back on its feet. There is a parallel between the desperate mood of the country 88 years ago when Roosevelt took the reins and when President Joe Biden took leadership this past January in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, a worsening economy and rising racial tensions.

One major difference, however, is that there is now a long-overdue focus on the role of Black women in righting the ship.

Black women voters and political activists were on the frontline of the effort to elect President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – candidates who overcame long-held biases about age, gender and race to win their offices. As we assess the work of this historic leadership team at its 100 days mark, it’s also a good time to take a look at how – in light of their growing political influence and visibility--Black women are faring in our efforts to break glass ceilings, increase their presence among the ranks of political and civic leadership, and effect policy.

If recent political history has reminded us of any truth, it’s that progress towards equity and justice doesn’t travel in a straight line. Black women’s efforts to diversify elected leadership have encountered significant resistance, and their achievements in one legislative branch have sometimes resulted in giving up ground in another. For example, Stacey Abram’s nearly successful bid for Georgia governor and Black women’s increased representation in Congress during the 2018 election triggered a rash of voter suppression bills.

This year – following Black women’s historic gains as mayors, in the U.S. House and on the presidential ticket – legislative bodies in 47 states have introduced 361 bills aimed at curtailing the voter access measures that are frequently used by Black communities to cast their ballot. And while Black women crashed through a glass ceiling when Harris was sworn in as vice president this January, they are consequently now devoid of representation in the U.S. Senate.

Despite these challenges, Black women have made unprecedented gains in occupying elected positions and governmental appointments during the first 100 day of the new leadership that their votes helped to usher in. In addition to Harris’ historic breakthrough, Black women have again increased their numbers in the U.S. House of Representatives; eight Black women are currently serving as mayors of large cities, including Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, San Francisco and Washington, DC; the most Black women ever are serving as cabinet and senior staff members in the presidential/vice-presidential administration, and Biden has nominated three Black women to serve on the Federal Court of Appeals.

