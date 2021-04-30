Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History And Culture Set For Reopening

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the National Museum Of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) museum and other Smithsonian museums were closed down in 2020. But now, providing additional health and safety measures, the Washington D.C. museums are set for reopening in May.

On Friday (May 14), the NMAAHC will reopen its doors in the nation's capital. The Smithsonian Institution issued a statement announcing the reopening, along with the National Zoo and six other museums.

“The Smithsonian will reopen its facilities to the public in May, starting with the National Air Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, Wednesday, May 5. Additional museums and the National Zoo will open Friday May 14, and Friday, May 21.”

The NMAAHC temporarily reopened in October 2020, but closed again on November 23 due to “public health precautiona” around COVID-19.

As the locations gear up for a busy May schedule, Smithsonian has laid out its guidelines through the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure proper guidance is provided to keep everyone as safe as possible, including:

• Requesting that all visitors who are sick or do not feel well stay home.

• Requiring visitors ages 2 and older to wear face coverings during their visit.

• Closely monitoring and limiting the number of people in each location. Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit.

• Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.

• Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.

• Museum cafes will not be open at this time. Restaurants and food trucks at the National Zoo will be open.

“All on-site public tours and events are temporarily suspended,” the press release continues. “Some exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail shops or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.