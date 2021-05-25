Prosecutor Resigns From Daunte Wright Case After Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Takes Over

Imran Ali, the Minnesota prosecutor who was co-counsel in the case against former police officer Kim Potter over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, reportedly resigned on Monday (May 24).

According to CBS Minnesota, the assistant criminal division chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office claims “vitriol” and “partisan politics” have made it difficult to pursue justice.

The move comes just days after it was announced that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would be taking over the prosecution of Potter.

According to CBS Minnesota, the case was previously being handled by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which asked Ellison to take it on.

Ali and Washington County Attorney Pete Orput charged Potter with second degree manslaughter. Just prior to being charged, she quit her job as a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Afterward, they faced intense pressure from activists who protested outside Orput’s home, demanding Potter be charged with murder.

"I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly," Ellison said, according to CBS Minnesota. "I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney Freeman have handled this case to date. I thank County Attorney Orput for the solid work he and his office have done, and I thank County Attorney Freeman once again for his confidence in my office."

On May 17, a judge ruled that a trial may proceed over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Wright, who was fatally wounded when he was pulled over for expired tags. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual hearing that probable cause was found to support the charges against Potter, the Associated Press reports. A tentative trial date was subsequently set for December 6.

In footage from Potter’s body camera video, officers began to place Wright in handcuffs, arresting him for alleged outstanding warrants. But after a short scuffle, Wright attempted to get in his vehicle, and Potter shouted “taser, taser,” then pulled her service weapon and fired. Wright drove several blocks before crashing. Officers attempted lifesaving maneuvers, but he died at the scene.

At a press conference a day before he also resigned, then-Brooklyn Center Police chief Tim Gannon said Potter mistook her taser for her firearm and characterized it as an “accidental discharge.” The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Wright’s death a homicide.