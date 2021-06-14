Viral Video Showing Black Man Kneed in Ribs By Ocean City, Md. Police Brings Outrage

Police in Ocean City, Md., have fallen under scrutiny over a viral video of officers apprehending a teenager, tackling and tasing him and reportedly kneeing him in the ribs while a crowd gathered. The incident resulted in the arrests of four Black young men in the confrontation, which took place Saturday (June 12), as officers attempted to enforce a vaping ordinance. But as the video has spread on social media, many are questioning if the use of force was necessary on unarmed people.

According to CBS Baltimore, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers came across a group of people on the city’s boardwalk who were vaping and told them smoking and vaping was only allowed in designated areas. But while the group walked away, one person continued to vape. Officers approached the group again, and say that the individual became disorderly and began to resist arrest.

That began a confrontation that resulted in officers wrestling one of the individuals to the ground and in the video, the officer can be seen forcing his knee into the ribcage of one of them. A taser was later used on another person and police also scuffled with one other who picked up a bicycle. In a different video, however, police are seen tasering a person whose hands are raised over his head.