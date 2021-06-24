Black Man Wants 911 Callers To Pay For False Report

A Black Oklahoma man wants accountability for the people who called 911 and falsely accused him of a crime.

According to Black Wall Street Times, a white couple in Norman, Oklahoma called the cops on Steven Bomar on June 15. The couple, who were driving in a Nissan Armada with a large ”Back the Blue” sign, allegedly said on the 911 call that “a Black guy” pulled a gun on them at a stoplight after he cut them off.

Moments later, while Bomar was getting gas, cops were holding him at gunpoint. On the body cam footage, according to KOCO, Bomar told the police officers, "They cut me off at the Carl's Jr. They rolled their window down, called me a (N-word). I didn't say anything to them. Didn't give them a reaction. I just kind of chuckled at them, and they followed me for like 3 or 4 miles. And now, you guys are pulling me over."

RELATED: Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Calling 911 On Black Amazon Driver

Bomar was handcuffed, put in the back of a patrol car as he told the officers he had no firearm and he doesn’t carry. After a search of the car, no weapon was found.

The police claim they can’t find the couple who made the 911 call.

The Norman Police Department told the Black Wall Street Times, “While the incident was unfortunate, police had no choice but to respond in that manner."

Bomar is demanding repercussions for the couple who falsely accused him of brandishing a weapon.

It is unclear if the Norman Police Department will pursue charges.

