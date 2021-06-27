Iowa County Once Named For Slave Owner Renamed In Honor Of Black Female Historian

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors in Iowa City, Iowa, on June 24 (Thursday) voted unanimously to change the county’s name from that of a slave owner to that of a Black professor, a pioneer in education.

The county is now named in honor of Lulu Merle Johnson. It was originally named for Richard Mentor Johnson, a long-time slave owner who took credit for the murder of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh at the Battle of Thames in 1805, according to CBS News.

"We recognize that place-names embody the identity and cultural values of a place. For that reason, it is important to establish an eponym of Johnson County who represents what is important to the people who live here," Lisa Green-Douglass, Board of Supervisors member, tells the television news outlet. "It has been a privilege to chair the Johnson County Eponym Committee, and to be able to recognize, honor, and establish Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson as the County's official eponym."

RELATED: DC Park To Be Renamed In Honor Of Former Black Landowner