Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Tenured Position And Will Join Howard University

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones, has finally been granted tenure at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after a drawn-out and contentious process. Instead she announced that she’ll be taking her teaching talents to an HBCU.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Hannah-Jones said, “To be denied it (tenure) to only have that vote occur on the last possible day, at the last possible moment, after threat of legal action, after weeks of protest, after it became a national scandal, it’s just not something that I want anymore.”



She is now joining Howard University, along with author Ta-Nehisi Coates. The HBCU is Coates’ alma mater.

According to the Associated Press, Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a news release, “It is my pleasure to welcome to Howard two of today’s most respected and influential journalists. At such a critical time for race relations in our country, it is vital that we understand the role of journalism in steering our national conversation and social progress.”