Haitian President’s Wife Martine Moise Speaks Out After His Assassination

Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse spoke to the public on social media for the first time Saturday (July 10) after she was critically injured last week when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated, according to IBTimes.

"I am alive, thanks to God," Moise, who was flown out of the country for treatment, states in an audio message via Twitter, “...but I have lost my husband Jovenel."

The clip, spoken in Creole, was confirmed to AFP by Haiti’s Minister of Culture and Communications, according to the report. Moise also took some time to explain her final moments with her husband before he was assassinated Wednesday (July 7).

"In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my home and riddled my husband with bullets ... without even giving him a chance to say a word," says Moise, “I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way."

Currently, Haiti officials arrested 17 of the 28 suspects accused of being involved in the assassination, including at least three who were murdered by police, the report says.

Now, due to the country’s chaotic status after the president’s assassination, international leaders want the country to quickly move forward with presidential and legislative elections,which were supposed to begin later this year, according to the report.

President Moïse was assassinated on the morning of July 7 when an armed collective approached his estate and opened fire on the couple. Though police currently have rounded up a majority of those suspected of being involved in the assassination, a motive has not yet been revealed.