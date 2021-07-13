BET And Content For Change Present ‘Black X Jewish’

BET will highlight Black and Jewish communities and their united struggle against hate in a new 30-minute special titled, Content for Change: Black x Jewish, which airs on BET on Thursday, July 15 at 9pm/8c.
The primetime special, produced by award-winning filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado and Truth Aid Media, examines how legacies of hate have impacted both the Black and Jewish communities, and how these communities have historically come together in solidarity to push forward an agenda of inclusivity and collective change. The documentary will also explore how Black and Jewish communities have united in the face of increased anti-Semitism and racism in America in recent years and how that solidarity has left a pathway to allyship.
Content for Change: Black x Jewish will also include interviews and discussions from various guests who are both Black and Jewish, on facing hatred from the double-edged sword of anti-Semitism and racism and how the two prejudices are linked.
The special includes appearances by U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Professor Obery Hendricks, Ph.D, Professor Susannah Heschel, social media influencer Hannah Bronfman, community organizer Eric Ward, actress Rain Pryor, radio personality Ebro Darden, and diversity consultant Yavilah McCoy.
The documentary is the latest effort of BET’s “Content for Change” initiative, which creates content on social justice initiatives that helps drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systematic racism and inequality in America. Previous “Content for Change” programs include the six-part documentary series Disrupt and Dismantle with executive producer and host Soledad O’Brien.
Content For Change: Black x Jewish is produced by Schwartz Delgado and Mehret Mandefro for Truth Aid Media, as well as executive produced by Jason Samuels with supervising producer Steven Ramey for BET.
Rain Pryor: Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Ebro Darden: Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images and Hannah Bronfman: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
