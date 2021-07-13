BET And Content For Change Present ‘Black X Jewish’

BET will highlight Black and Jewish communities and their united struggle against hate in a new 30-minute special titled, Content for Change: Black x Jewish, which airs on BET on Thursday, July 15 at 9pm/8c.

The primetime special, produced by award-winning filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado and Truth Aid Media, examines how legacies of hate have impacted both the Black and Jewish communities, and how these communities have historically come together in solidarity to push forward an agenda of inclusivity and collective change. The documentary will also explore how Black and Jewish communities have united in the face of increased anti-Semitism and racism in America in recent years and how that solidarity has left a pathway to allyship.

