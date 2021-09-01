Man Who Charged At MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster During Live Broadcast Has Been Identified

A man who charged at news reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live broadcast on MSNBC has now been identified and police are searching for him.

The incident took place as Brewster was reporting on Tropical Storm Ida from Gulfport, Miss. The man rushed toward Brewster and put his hands near his face right before the broadcast cut to MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin.

NBC News reports the man was identified as 54-year-old Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio. Gulfport police said they are searching for Dagley and he will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew. It’s also possible he was in violation of probation in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, if he traveled to Gulfport without permission.

It is unclear why Dagley was on probation.



On Aug. 30, Brewster addressed the incident on Instagram, "Overwhelmed by the love and support today after what was definitely the wildest moment I've had on air. Our team joked about it afterwards, but it was without a doubt as scary for us as it was for you all watching. While that one report was interrupted, we were right back up in the next hour and will continue reporting as we are here to do."