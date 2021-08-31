New Orleans Levee System Holds Against Ida, Sparing The City From A Repeat Of Katrina

Although what is now Tropical Depression Ida made landfall on Sunday at the southern Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane, the $14 billion levee systems that were strengthened after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina held, potentially saving lives.



“We don’t believe there is a single levee anywhere now that actually breached or failed. There were a few smaller levees that were overtopped to a degree for a certain period of time,” said Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards about a preliminary inspection of them, according to the Associated Press.

However, there were areas not protected by levees where there was damage. LaPlace, a New Orleans suburb whose levee is incomplete, saw floodwaters in homes, which may have come from winds, Louisiana State University professor emeritus Craig Colten told the AP.

“(Hurricane) Isaac was really a minor storm in terms of wind speed, but it did drive water into Lake Pontchartrain to the western edge, toward LaPlace, as this storm did. And that just is going to pile water up where LaPlace is,” said Colten.