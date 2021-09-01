Houston Man Charged With Murder After Body Of Missing College Student Is Found

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old college student Shawtyeria Waites.

According to KTRK-TV, the Prairie View A&M University student was last seen by her friend after going out for her birthday on July 25 in southwest Houston. By July 27, she was reported missing.

Jordan Potts, the primary suspect in the case, was charged in her death after witness statements and additional evidence determined Waites was dropped off to meet Potts on Chimney Rock Road.

RELATED: Alabama Man Charged With Murder In His Wife’s Fatal Shooting

Authorities reportedly determined Waites was killed inside Potts’ apartment with her body later being moved to the trunk of his vehicle. They also say she possibly met Potts on social media or a dating app.

HPD homicide detectives, with FBI assistance, located human remains in Brookshire on Friday (August 27). Formal identification is still pending, KTRK reports, however physical evidence indicates the remains are those of Waites.

Police say Potts has been charged with murder and that he’s on the run and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.