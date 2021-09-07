Vaccine Resistant Mu COVID-19 Variant Spreading Across The U.S.

Public health officials are keeping an eye on one of the latest COVID-19 variants spreading around the world.

First identified in January in Colombia, the Mu variant has been detected in 41 countries--including the United States, according to Newsweek. So far, it has been found in every U.S. state except Nebraska.

Health officials say Mu is more transmissible than the Delta variant and has the potential to resist vaccines. However, it currently accounts for a small percentage of cases in the U.S.



