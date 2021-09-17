R. Kelly Trial: Assistant Testifies About ‘Apology Letter’ She Had To Write

On Friday (September 17), a former assistant to R. Kelly testified that she once saw him engage in sexual activity with one of the women he’s charged with abusing, which included the beginning of a massage on the R&B singer.

"That was kind of my cue to leave," said Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track. "I was very uncomfortable." She said that as she left a backstage area at a Connecticut concert where Kelly was performing, she caught a glimpse of the woman moving her head toward Kelly's groin.

According to Reuters, Mack also alleged that Kelly lost his temper in a separate incident in 2015 after she supposedly ruined a surprise party for former stylist Kash Howard, and had her sign an “apology letter” that included false claims she accepted kickbacks from booking agents.

"I apologized out of fear," Mack said.

The testimony comes as prosecutors are nearing the end of presenting their case. Mack was the second-to-last witness brought in the Kelly’s New York trial, which entered its 18th day on Friday.

Several witnesses have testified that R. Kelly demanded they write apology letters, purportedly to absolve him of any misconduct, but which the prosecution could use to illustrate psychological and emotional abuse that witnesses have said Kelly demanded over those around him.

Friday’s final witness for the prosecutor was Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist who relayed information about how underage girls may be groomed for sex, and how victims cope with the trauma. Defense lawyers are expected to cross-examine her on Monday.

R. Kelly is currently on federal trial in New York on charges of running a criminal enterprise where employees recruited women and girls for him to abuse and sexually assault. The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.