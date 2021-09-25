Prince Harry Tries Chicken And Waffles For The First Time In Harlem

Ditching the tea and crumpets, Prince Harry decided he needed some soul food in his life and got himself right by dining on some chicken and waffles at Melba’s in Harlem.
Page Six reports that Harry and wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the cornerstone restaurant. The Duke of Sussex apparently had never had the dish and gave it a go on Friday (September 24) after visiting elementary school PS 123.
A fellow diner at the restaurant claims Meghan and Harry were served Southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, along with spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams.
RELATED: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl
An onlooker told the outlet: “Harry said it was the first time he’d ever tried chicken and waffles and remarked it was delicious.” They also added that Harry also noted that collard greens were already a family favorite because Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, often makes the dish for the couple.
Meghan and Harry also reportedly spent time speaking with Melba about City Harvest, a New York City food rescue organization that takes food that would otherwise go to waste from restaurants and distributes it to food programs in the city.
According to the New York Post, the royal couple’s surprise appearance at the restaurant had many diners at other tables so surprised they almost choked on their food.
“When they first pulled up, it was maybe two SUVs. My boss was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I very distinctly remember thinking, ‘Whatever, it’s probably some rich person, no reason to stop eating.’ Then he said ‘It’s Prince Harry and Meghan!’”
Another patron looked at the couple’s large order and told Markle, “I hope you didn’t eat too much for breakfast,” making her laugh.
Melba Wilson, the restaurant’s owner, told The Post the couple was “so kind” and she was happy they stopped in.
“They’re shedding a light in our community of Harlem during a tough time,” Wilson said.
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images
COMMENTS