Prince Harry Tries Chicken And Waffles For The First Time In Harlem

Ditching the tea and crumpets, Prince Harry decided he needed some soul food in his life and got himself right by dining on some chicken and waffles at Melba’s in Harlem.

Page Six reports that Harry and wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the cornerstone restaurant. The Duke of Sussex apparently had never had the dish and gave it a go on Friday (September 24) after visiting elementary school PS 123.

A fellow diner at the restaurant claims Meghan and Harry were served Southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, along with spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams.

RELATED: Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

An onlooker told the outlet: “Harry said it was the first time he’d ever tried chicken and waffles and remarked it was delicious.” They also added that Harry also noted that collard greens were already a family favorite because Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, often makes the dish for the couple.