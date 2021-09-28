Rep. Karen Bass Launches Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign

Rep. Karen Bass is officially running for mayor of Los Angeles.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) said in a statement, “Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency. I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis.”

“With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together,” said Rep. Bass in a statement. She continued, “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Bass got her start as a community organizer. In 1990, she founded the Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment in response to the crack cocaine epidemic that had devastated south Los Angeles. She was also the state Assembly speaker before being elected to Congress in 2011. From 2019 to 2021, she was the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.



Others running for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 include Bass, L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Joe Busciano, City Attorney Mike Feuer and local business leader Jessica Lall. They are hoping to replace current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

If Rep. Karen Bass wins, she would be the first Black woman elected mayor of Los Angeles.