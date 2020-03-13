Why CBC Chair Karen Bass Endorsed Joe Biden

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is racking up endorsements and the latest comes from the head of the Congressional Black Caucus.



Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).has officially endorsed the former vice president. However, she made it clear she is not “in love” with the options.



“I cannot say it enough: Black women are concerned about saving this country. This is not about who I’m falling in love with. This is about who is going to protect my children and grandchildren,” Bass said, according to The Washington Post.



RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Endorses BET’s #ReclaimYourVote Campaign To End Voter Suppression



She also told the Associated Press in an interview, “It’s very clear to me that he is the best person, not just to beat (President Donald) Trump, but he is the person to lead at this time. I think him having a long-standing history of working with African American communities, most notably in his own state but around the country, was qualitatively different from the other candidates.”

Bass also said the CBC as a whole has not officially endorsed a candidate. For example, CBC, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, is a Sanders supporter. However, 37 out of the 54 members of the CBC have endorsed Biden.



Biden's momentum is largely credited to Black voters. The former Vice President has also earned the endorsements of former presidential candidates Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.



His wave of support began when Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina endorsed him just prior to the South Carolina primary in late February. Super Tuesday followed along with several other primaries, giving Biden a 881-725 lead over Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.