Georgia Police Charge Black Woman Who Allegedly Impersonated Klansman With Making Terroristic Threats

Investigators charged Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old Black woman, with eight counts of making terroristic threats, the Douglasville Police Department wrote Sept. 29 on its Facebook page.

Georgia police say they’ve figured out who’s behind a series of threatening notes, written by someone who claimed to be a Klansman, that created fear in an Atlanta suburb.

The notes began to appear in mailboxes in Douglasville in December its author threatened to burn down homes and kill people who don’t belong in the neighborhood, the police said. In the notes, the writer self-described as “a six-feet-tall white man with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood."

On December 21, the notes were placed in the mailboxes of two homes on the street at night and discovered the next day by the victims, Douglasville Police Det. Nathan Shumaker said.

Similar notes were placed in mailboxes in February and March. There was a six-month lull before the final known note was dropped in a mailbox on Sept. 6.

Shumaker and his partner Det. Andre Futch had few leads after gathering information from doorbell cameras and interviews with the residents. However, they suspected that a single author was behind the notes because of the similar tone and verbiage.

A break in the case came on Labor Day, Sept. 6, when they found evidence that linked the notes to Lucas’ house. The nature of that evidence wasn’t reported. After obtaining a search warrant, the investigators found additional incriminating evidence at Lucas’ home.

According to Newsweek, the police booked Lucas into custody on Sept. 29, citing records from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.