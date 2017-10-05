Cam Newton Already Lost An Endorsement Over His Sexist Comment To A Female Reporter

Well, that was fast. A day after Cam Newton told a female reporter "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes," Dannon Oikos announced Thursday that they have dropped the Carolina Panthers quarterback as a spokesperson for their product over his perceived sexist remark.

Dannon spokesperson Michael Neuwirth told ESPN that the company is "shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards [Charlotte Observer beat reporter] Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women."

He added: "It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

That being said, Newton's marketing agent, Carlos Fleming, told ESPN that Dannon's endorsement deal with the QB is still active and that Dannon doesn't have the grounds to sever it.

ESPN additionally reported that Neuwirth said that Dannon has begun removing ads featuring Newton, but confirmed that the company will keep the QB under contract without using him.

Still, we can't help but wonder if there will be a fallout of sponsors dropping Newton following his comments. Some of the former NFL MVP's other sponsors include Beats By Dre, Buick, Gatorade and Under Armour, as reported by ESPN. None of those companies have issued a statement regarding Newton's comment as of early Wednesday afternoon.

