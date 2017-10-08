Will Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fractured Ankle Cost Him The Rest Of This Season?

The star wide receiver's injury is just the latest major loss for the team.

Published 1 week ago

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly suffered a fractured left ankle during his team’s 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN, Beckham will get a second opinion before decided on surgery to repair the injury. The star receiver injured the same ankle in the preseason and left the stadium on a cart with a boot on his leg and tears in his eyes.

Four minutes remained in the game when Beckham went down. On the play, he went up for a pass and landed awkwardly on the ground with a Chargers defender landing on his ankle.

It’s unclear how long OBJ will be out for. His injury came on the same afternoon that the Giants also lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shephard to injuries.

Through four games, Odell Beckham had three touchdowns.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

