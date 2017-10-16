Iman Shumpert Set This Thirst Trap On IG And Teyana Taylor Handled The Rest

"Don't pull out tonight."

Published 5 hours ago

In the past, we have seen Iman Shumpert set a thirst trap on Instagram and Teyana Taylor slide in his comments to unabashedly fawn over her husband.

But perhaps never like this.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard took to his IG account yesterday and posted a shirtless photo of himself captioned "as y'all girls call it ... 'serving body,'" Teyana handled the rest.

Chileeeee #TeyanaTaylor has plans for #ImanShumpert tonight 👀😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

What's there not to love about this couple?

Dead over Teyana posting all those wagging tongues and saying, "don't pull out tonight."

We hope they had an incredible Sunday night, especially considering their lives are about to get pretty hectic with Shump's Cavs set to tip off their 2017-18 season Tuesday night at home against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

(Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

