Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Had This To Say After He Wasn't Invited To The NFL-NFLPA Meeting

Yesterday, NFL owners and executives met with NFL Players Association execs at the league's headquarters in New York City to discuss protesting players and ways to "work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities," as reported in a statement from the league.

According to NFL.com, the meeting included 13 players, and Colin Kaepernick wasn't one of them despite the free-agent quarterback's 2016 season-long kneeling during the national anthem being the spark that set off a wave of players protesting. Well, despite Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins telling reporters that Kaepernick was invited to the meeting and he's unsure why he didn't attend, the QB's lawyer, Mark Geragos, said in a statement to the NFL Network and other media outlets that Kaep was never invited.

Statement from lawyer Mark Geragos, on Colin Kaepernick and today’s meeting. Sounds like he may participate soon pic.twitter.com/8vImrmQWkn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2017

On Monday, Geragos confirmed Kaep filing a grievance against NFL owners for collusion. But the end of that statement above does state that Kaepernick could be involved in future meetings to discuss protesting players, so that's promising. Until then, we'll wait, as the QB has been jobless since kneeling during the anthem last year as a protest against racism and the police brutality of unarmed Black men. A joint statement by the NFL and NFLPA yesterday called the meeting "productive," although President Trump used it as an opportunity to take another shot at the league for not enacting a hard rule against protesting players.

#49ers owner Jed York echoes what many said: There is no discussion of a trade-off for forcing players to stand. There’ll be no rule change — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2017 The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York, who Kaep used to play for, did say after the meeting that Kaep's original message and reason for kneeling "has been lost," but that "it's hard to disagree" with protesting players.

Jed York: “(Kaep’s) message has been lost. ... More you sit with players & hear what they’re fighting for, it’s hard to disagree with them” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2017

