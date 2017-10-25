Russell Wilson Posted The Sweetest IG Message To Wish His Wife, Ciara, A Happy Birthday

It has already been a memorable year for Russell Wilson and Ciara , considering the Seattle Seahawks ' star quarterback and his wife welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson , in late April.

And Russ spoke on behalf of his baby girl and stepson, baby Future, in taking to his Instagram account today and wishing CiCi a happy 32nd birthday with the sweetest message ever.

"Wherever you wanna go ... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara," Wilson wrote. "Happy Birthday Mama!"

And if that doesn't make you feel all warm and fuzzy, his hashtag, "#YouStoleMyHeart," should.

Wilson accompanied the beautiful post with a shot of him and Ciara together during their trip to the Great Wall of China.

Take a look and prepare to say, 'Awwwww!'