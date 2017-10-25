Russell Wilson Posted The Sweetest IG Message To Wish His Wife, Ciara, A Happy Birthday

"#YouStoleMyHeart."

Published 3 hours ago

It has already been a memorable year for Russell Wilson and Ciara, considering the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback and his wife welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, in late April.

And Russ spoke on behalf of his baby girl and stepson, baby Future, in taking to his Instagram account today and wishing CiCi a happy 32nd birthday with the sweetest  message ever.

"Wherever you wanna go ... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara," Wilson wrote. "Happy Birthday Mama!"

And if that doesn't make you feel all warm and fuzzy, his hashtag, "#YouStoleMyHeart," should.

Wilson accompanied the beautiful post with a shot of him and Ciara together during their trip to the Great Wall of China.

Take a look and prepare to say, 'Awwwww!'

Wherever you wanna go... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Is that not the sweetest thing?

Russ not only scored a touchdown with this IG post, but also the extra point after for that adorable hashtag.

Happy Birthday, CiCi!

