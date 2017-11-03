Serena Williams Endured Despicable Behavior From Brett Ratner During A Tennis Match In This Viral Video

We're elated to see Serena Williams so happy these days as a new mom to her adorable newborn daughter, Alexis, and engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. But that wasn't the case several years ago. Earlier this week, six actresses, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, came forward to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct. And this viral video of Ratner with Serena, his then-girlfriend, during a tennis match will have you cringing as well.

Yesterday, a clip of the tennis queen and Ratner re-surfaced from her and sister Venus Williams' 2005 show Venus and Serena: For Real. In it, Serena voices her displeasure with Ratner, who proceeds to repeatedly try to kiss the tennis legend before inappropriately yelling "sexy legs" towards Venus, who was on the court playing her match. The disgusted look on Serena's face said it all. Take a look.

Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct in 2001-05.



Here he is being gross with then-GF Serena on her 2005 show:pic.twitter.com/ts93Q4IXkD — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 2, 2017

From the brief look at this footage, it's pretty easy to see why Serena moved on ... and is much happier with her fiancé, Alexis. Damn ... that video has us shaking our heads.

Written by BET Staff