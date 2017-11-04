A Former Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Has Been Arrested For Brutally Stabbing His Wife To Death

A former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys has been arrested after the body of his wife was found inside a Utah condominium.

46-year-old Anthony Darnel McClanahan is being accused of stabbing his 28-year-old wife, Keri “KC” McClanahan repeatedly in the throat at the Park Regency Resort condos on Thursday (November 2).

This comes as charges were filed against McClanahan for allegedly kidnapping his own 8-year-old son from school last month. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, he’s blaming his injuries sustained during his years in the NFL as the cause of his actions.

On Thursday, police say they were called to Park Regency early in the morning after a neighbor complained of noise in the building. Subsequently, it was McClanahan who flagged down a police car, and when police entered the condo, they found Keri’s body on her bed with stab wounds on her throat.

As previously mentioned. McClanahan was also charged with the kidnapping of his son from another relationship. He supposedly took his eight-year-old from a school in Arizona on October 3.

McCLanahan has been charged with first-degree felony child kidnapping and first-degree murder. His case will be heard next week.

Anthony McClanahan was signed to the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, but was dropped before the season started. He later played for the Calgary Stampeders and now refers to himself as a “sports performance consultant.”