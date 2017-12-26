Did Floyd Mayweather Jr. Try To Shoot His Shot At Miss Nikki Baby With This IG Comment?

Last December, Floyd Mayweather Jr. held an Instagram Live session, which got a visit from Nikki Mudarris, who posted a series of tongue-wagging emojis at the boxing legend. That followed the two being spotted together in a Philadelphia nightclub the month prior.

Well, a year later and there still seems to be some heavy flirtation going on between the retired, undefeated boxing icon and the Love & Hip Hop star.

Over the holiday weekend, Mayweather slid into the comments of Miss Nikki Baby's sexy Instagram post and seemingly tried to shoot his shot, saying, "Tell them how you crazy about Money May all day @MissNikkiiBaby."

And Mudarris didn't hesitate flirting back. 

Who's hear for Mayweather and Miss Nikki Baby to be boo'd up out here?

