This Brita Ad Starring Steph Curry Will Have You Dying Laughing

We have seen Steph Curry in a funny Brita ad before.
But this one might be the most hilarious and entertaining one yet, primed to have you dying laughing.
That's because the new commercial plays out like a music video, with the two-time NBA MVP cleaning up actor Rudy Mancuso's life, getting him to replace all of his plastic water bottles with the Brita filtration system and making him eat and work out healthier than he ever has before.
But warning: the song attached to the hilarity is absolutely and purposely horrible.
You be the judge while watching and listening to this clip.
Funny, right? Except for the song. We told you it was bad.
Perhaps Brita's filtered water has helped Curry play lights out recently, as he is averaging 36 points per game since returning from a sprained ankle late last month.
(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)
