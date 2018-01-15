A New Paternity Suit Reportedly Confirms That Chad Ochocinco Is The Father Of This Two-Year-Old Girl

Chad Ochocinco reportedly just got hit with a Maury Povich -styled 'You Are The Father!'

According to The Blast, the former NFL wide receiver has admitted to being the father of a two-year-old baby girl after a paternity suit was filed against him last year.

The celebrity news website claims that Ochocinco showed up to court in late December to respond to the paternity suit filed by a woman named Alexia Farquharson and that he subsequently admitted to being the father of their toddler daughter.

That being said, The Blast claims that Ochocinco isn't willing to pay retroactive child support, Farquharson's attorney fees nor uninsured medical expenses — the latter of which he's reportedly requesting that he and Farquharson split the cost.

The Blast adds that this is Ochocinco's seventh child from a total of six different baby mamas.

