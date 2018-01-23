WWE Fires Superstar Enzo Amore After Shocking Rape Allegations Surfaced On Twitter

Well, that didn't take long.

WWE fired Superstar Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, less than a day after shocking rape allegations against him surfaced on Twitter.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)," the company said in a statement posted on WWE.com on Tuesday afternoon.

His firing came hours after WWE first announced his suspension yesterday. Amore was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion at the time of his release.

