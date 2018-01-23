WWE Fires Superstar Enzo Amore After Shocking Rape Allegations Surfaced On Twitter

Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page
Well, that didn't take long.
WWE fired Superstar Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, less than a day after shocking rape allegations against him surfaced on Twitter.
"WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)," the company said in a statement posted on WWE.com on Tuesday afternoon.
His firing came hours after WWE first announced his suspension yesterday. Amore was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion at the time of his release.
Previously: WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, has been suspended after shocking rape allegations against him surfaced on Twitter on Monday night.
According to BuzzFeed News, a woman named Philomena, whose last name hasn't been reported, took to her Twitter account last night and alleged that Arndt raped her in a hotel room last October.
A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that the alleged incident was under investigation and that there was an official report filed about it in October.
"On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue," the Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "This case is under investigation."
Acting fast, WWE announced that it has suspended Amore while the incident is still being investigated.
"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault," the company said in a statement posted on its website yesterday about Amore's suspension. "Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."
Amore was scheduled to defend his WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the company's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this Sunday night in Philadelphia. Although Amore won't compete at the event due to the suspension, WWE hasn't specified what his suspension means towards the status of his title just yet.
(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
