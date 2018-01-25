Simone Biles Wrote This Powerful Tweet Thanking The Judge Who Sentenced Pedophile Larry Nassar To 40 To 175 Years In Prison

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina didn't give Larry Nassar an ounce of pity Wednesday, sentencing the pedophile and disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor to 40 to 175 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse of at least 125 reported victims.

For that, Simone Biles let it be known that Judge Aquilina is her "hero." The four-time Olympic gold medalist tweeted just that to the judge who sentenced Nassar while also including a poignant quote from Aquilina addressed to all of the victims who survived his sexual abuse. Biles also gave a special shout out to those "brave" fellow survivors.

To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO & Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you 💛 pic.twitter.com/b5SMmjZgeW

Heartfelt words to say the least. Last Monday (January 15), Biles announced via a lengthy "#MeToo" tweet that she was also a victim/survivor of Nassar's sexual abuse.

Nassar's sentencing had a total of 168 women and girls testifying in the same Michigan court as Nassar or having statements read in front of the disgusting pedophile over seven full days starting last Tuesday and ending yesterday. The sentencing ended with Judge Aquilina dropping the gavel on Nassar via that 40 years to 175 years sentence.

"I've just signed your death warrant," Judge Aquilina said to Nassar, while looking directly at him after announcing the time he'll have to spend behind bars for his despicable acts.

That sentencing came two months after Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years in federal prison last November on separate child pornography charges. That was already essentially a life sentence for the egregious 54-year-old. If he should somehow survive that time, Nassar certainly won't survive the 40 to 175 years that he would have to do afterward.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.