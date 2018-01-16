Simone Biles Says She Was Also Sexually Abused By Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

People Are Hilariously Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Temper Tantrum Over NBC's Tweet About Oprah Being 'Our Future President'
Late last year, several prominent Team USA gymnasts came out and alleged that former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, sexually abused them.
On Monday, Simone Biles tweeted "#MeToo" and broke her silence via a lengthy post, saying that she was also sexually abused by Nassar.
"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately ... I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams," Biles wrote to begin her #MeToo post. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."
She added later in the heartbreaking post: "For too long I have asked myself, 'Was I too naive? Was it my fault?' I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others."
You can read Biles' full #MeToo post below.
Upon learning about the four-time Olympic gold medalist's #MeToo statement, fellow Team USA gymnast Alexandra Raisman, who also alleged that Nassar sexually abused her, showed Biles nothing but love and support on Twitter.
Biles's statement came one day before Nassar's week-long sentencing hearing, in which he will hear firsthand accounts of his sexual abuse from nearly 100 victims, as reported by NBC News.
Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison via separate child pornography charges and that's essentially a life sentence for the 54-year-old. The Associated Press is reporting that the Michigan attorney general's office is seeking 40 to 125 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse, with the maximum representing a year for each of the 125 girls and women who alleged that he sexually assaulted them.
Last October, former Team USA gymnast McKayla Maroney came out and alleged that Nassar sexually abused her starting at the age of 13. By the next month, Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman and Gabrielle Douglas also broke their silence and alleged that Nassar sexually abused them.
We salute Simone and all of these young ladies for finding the courage to speak out about Nassar and share their experiences.
(Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
