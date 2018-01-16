Simone Biles Says She Was Also Sexually Abused By Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar

Late last year, several prominent Team USA gymnasts came out and alleged that former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar , sexually abused them.

On Monday, Simone Biles tweeted "#MeToo" and broke her silence via a lengthy post, saying that she was also sexually abused by Nassar.

"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately ... I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams," Biles wrote to begin her #MeToo post. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

She added later in the heartbreaking post: "For too long I have asked myself, 'Was I too naive? Was it my fault?' I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others."

You can read Biles' full #MeToo post below.