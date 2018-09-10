White Man Who Drew Racist Serena Cartoon Deletes Social Media Accounts As His Newspaper Defends Him

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
UPDATE:
The artist responsible for the racist cartoon depicting Serena Williams as an irate baby at the U.S. Open has deleted his social media pages amid criticism.
At first, Mark Knight fired back at people who called him racist and sexist on Monday. However, by Tuesday, his Twitter profile had disappeared.
Then, The Herald Sun, which ran the cartoon, published an article titled "Herald Sun backs Mark Knight's cartoon on Serena Williams." In the column, the paper's editor, Damon Johnston, said the cartoon "had nothing to do with gender or race. This was about a bad sport being mocked."
PREVIOUS:
A cartoon published in Australia’s Herald Sun has been called out for its "sexist and racist" depiction of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
Cartoonist Marc Knight drew Williams jumping and crying like baby at the U.S. Open final. During her match against Naomi Osaka, Williams criticized an umpire for taking away a point for a coaching violation. When Williams called the official a "thief" for unfairly penalizing her, she was docked a game.
The cartoon not only shows a racist depiction Williams jumping on her tennis racket, but in the background, the umpire says, “Can’t you just let her win?” to a faceless, white, blonde woman. Osaka is Japanese and Haitian.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted the cartoon and condemned the artist for using racial stereotypes and whitewashing Osaka.
Others quickly slammed the cartoon for attacking Williams for something male tennis players often get away with. Many also were offended by how the drawing completely erased Osaka and her heritage.
(Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
