White Man Who Drew Racist Serena Cartoon Deletes Social Media Accounts As His Newspaper Defends Him

The artist responsible for the racist cartoon depicting Serena Williams as an irate baby at the U.S. Open has deleted his social media pages amid criticism.

At first, Mark Knight fired back at people who called him racist and sexist on Monday. However, by Tuesday, his Twitter profile had disappeared.

Then, The Herald Sun, which ran the cartoon, published an article titled "Herald Sun backs Mark Knight's cartoon on Serena Williams." In the column, the paper's editor, Damon Johnston, said the cartoon "had nothing to do with gender or race. This was about a bad sport being mocked."

PREVIOUS:

A cartoon published in Australia’s Herald Sun has been called out for its "sexist and racist" depiction of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.