LeBron James Highlights The Exact Moment He Knew He Was The G.O.A.T.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 18, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

LeBron James Highlights The Exact Moment He Knew He Was The G.O.A.T.

Do you agree?

Published 1 week ago

One of NBA die-hard fans' favorite past times is debating who is considered to be the greatest player of all time — AKA "the G.O.A.T." — but it is a rare occurrence that a player makes such a bold proclamation, himself.

However, when that player is LeBron James, the odds of one sharing such a sentiment is unlike any other.

In an excerpt from the latest episode of ESPN's More That An Athlete series, James gave specific reasoning as to why he considers the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016 the determining moment in him chieving G.O.A.T. status.

"That one right there made me the greatest player of all time," he confidently said. "That's what I felt. I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year [championship] drought. And then after I stopped [celebrating], I was like, 'That one right there made you the greatest player of all time.' Everybody was talking how they were the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back the way we came back, I was like, 'You did something special.'"

This particularly historic feat not only secured the city's first professional sports title since 1964, but it also completed the first comeback from 3-1 down in Finals history.

"That was one of the only times in my career I felt like, 'You did something special,'" he continued. "I haven't had much time to sit back and think [about my achievements]. But, that was a moment."

Do you agree with James' reasoning and sentiment that he is the greatest NBA player of all time?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news