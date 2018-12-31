LeBron James Highlights The Exact Moment He Knew He Was The G.O.A.T.

One of NBA die-hard fans' favorite past times is debating who is considered to be the greatest player of all time — AKA "the G.O.A.T." — but it is a rare occurrence that a player makes such a bold proclamation, himself. However, when that player is LeBron James, the odds of one sharing such a sentiment is unlike any other.

In an excerpt from the latest episode of ESPN's More That An Athlete series, James gave specific reasoning as to why he considers the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016 the determining moment in him chieving G.O.A.T. status. "That one right there made me the greatest player of all time," he confidently said. "That's what I felt. I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year [championship] drought. And then after I stopped [celebrating], I was like, 'That one right there made you the greatest player of all time.' Everybody was talking how they were the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back the way we came back, I was like, 'You did something special.'"

This particularly historic feat not only secured the city's first professional sports title since 1964, but it also completed the first comeback from 3-1 down in Finals history. "That was one of the only times in my career I felt like, 'You did something special,'" he continued. "I haven't had much time to sit back and think [about my achievements]. But, that was a moment." Do you agree with James' reasoning and sentiment that he is the greatest NBA player of all time?

Written by Moriba Cummings