Steph Curry Joins Barack Obama At ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Event

On Tuesday, Barack Obama was joined by Steph Curry and others for an event for the former president’s initiative, “My Brother’s Keeper.”

Curry, who acts as an ambassador for the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, joined Obama on stage to talk about their individual childhood struggles.

However, the Golden State Warrior could not get down to business before getting roasted by the 44th president.

“Steph,” Obama said, “why don’t you tell them about your ankles?”

A funny and harmless jab at Curry’s history of ankle issues on the court. The moment made both laugh out loud with the audience.

After the lighthearted introduction, Curry and Obama addressed the crowd at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center. During their conversation, the two spoke to young men about the importance of male role models, school discipline, policing Black communities, self-confidence, music and manhood.

"We had to be able to say to them,” Obama said in reference to minority boys, “'You matter, we care about you, we believe in you and we are going to make sure that you have the opportunities and chances to move forward just like everybody else.’”

Curry then jumped in and spoke about the importance of working together as a team, both in sport and in life.

"What we do on the court and the joy that comes out of that is second to none,'' Curry said, "because nothing great is done by yourself.''

Obama then kept it 100 when he broke down the real meaning of being a man. The former president said that in addition to being responsible, reliable, hard-working and compassionate, a real man does not follow the idealized lifestyle fads portrayed in the media.

"If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don't have to have eight women around you twerking,'' Obama said to applause. "'Cause I've got one woman who I'm very happy with. And she's a strong woman.''