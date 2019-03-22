Coach Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant Played With A 'Heavy Heart' After Losing His Close Friend Cliff Dixon To Gun Violence

Hours after learning that his childhood friend was gunned down in Atlanta, Kevin Durant led the Golden State Warriors to a victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Durant’s friend, former basketball player Cliff Dixon, was fatally shot during his 32nd birthday at an Atlanta nightclub. As children, Durant’s mother allowed Dixon to live with them, and the two were often described as “adopted brothers.”

In the end, Durant had 15 points, six assists and three blocked shots in the game against the Pacers, which the Warriors won 112-89.

Before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Durant “will be playing with a heavy heart.”

Additionally, Warriors guard Quinn Cook also was close with Dixon, who grew up with him and Durant in the Washington D.C./Maryland area.

Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant, released a statement mourning Dixon’s death.

“The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends,” Wanda, 49, tweeted.

“Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly.”