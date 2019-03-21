Kevin Durant’s Mother Releases A Statement Following The Death Of Cliff Dixon

He was gunned down while celebrating his birthday.

Kevin Durant’s family is mourning the loss of his best friend, Cliff Dixon.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star’s mother, Wanda Durant, took to Twitter Thursday extending her condolences to Dixon’s loved ones.

Uploading a photo of Dixon smiling widely, Durant wrote, “The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly.”

Dixon was fatally shot while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Atlanta on March 21.

According to reports, he attended a party at Atlanta's SL Lounge nightclub in held in his honor.

Police officials were called to the parking lot of the Little Saigon strip mall in Chamblee, Georgia, around 1 a.m, where they discovered Dixon in critical condition. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

