Russell Westbrook Dedicates Historic 20-20-20 Triple-Double To Nipsey Hussle

Two days after the devastating killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle , Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook made history with a rare 20-20-20 triple-double .

Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to achieve the incredible feat. On Feb. 2, 1968, Chamberlain finished with a stat line of 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21.

During Tuesday night’s 119–103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook scored an impressive 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists in only 37 minutes. In the first quarter, Westbrook already racked up 10 assists and reached 17 assists by the third.

After the game, Westbrook dedicated his historic performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday.