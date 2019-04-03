Russell Westbrook Dedicates Historic 20-20-20 Triple-Double To Nipsey Hussle

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 14: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 14, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 108-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder star is the second player in NBA history to accomplish the rare feat.

Two days after the devastating killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook made history with a rare 20-20-20 triple-double.

Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to achieve the incredible feat. On Feb. 2, 1968, Chamberlain finished with a stat line of 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21.

During Tuesday night’s 119–103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook scored an impressive 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists in only 37 minutes. In the first quarter, Westbrook already racked up 10 assists and reached 17 assists by the third.

After the game, Westbrook dedicated his historic performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday. 

"That wasn't for me," Westbrook told Sports Center’s Jason Terry after the game. "That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey."

Years ago, Hussle volunteered at Westbrook's annual Thanksgiving dinner event to help feed people in the Los Angeles area, reported CBS Sports.

The Thunder now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 45–33.

Westbrook and the rest of the team will next play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 5.

(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

