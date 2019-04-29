Jaylen Brown's 5-Year-Old Tweet About The Teacher Who Said He'd End Up In Jail Goes Viral After Game 1 Victory

Brown’s April 28 performance included a show-stopping dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo and 19 total points in the upset. Although Brown is currently a superstar on the court, five years ago he was a student-athlete at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, where a teacher doubted his potential.

During Sunday night’s Game 1 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, two very important things happened involving Jaylen Brown; he helped his team defeat the highly favored East-leading Bucks, and a five-year-old tweet about his teacher who thought he would end up in jail went viral.

My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow

“My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow,” he wrote.

After the game, Brown caught up with sportscaster Sean Grande and said he still remembers the moment his teacher made the remark.

“Absolutely. When someone says something like that to you, you never forget it,” he told Grande.

At the time, Brown was a top-five high school basketball recruit getting ready to sign with the University of California. Whatever actions made his teacher doubt Brown’s potential, his resume proves she could not have been more wrong.

Later that same year, Brown went on to win a gold medal with the US under-18 men’s basketball team.

The next year, Brown received the Georgia basketball title and was a McDonald’s All-American. While at Cal, he earned the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and First-Team All Pac-12 honors.

As a star in the NBA, he was recently elected as a vice president to the NBA Players Association in February and last year he hosted a technology and networking lunch during All-Star weekend.