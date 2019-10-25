Dwyane Wade Inks Multi-Million Dollar Broadcasting And Content Deal With WarnerMedia

Dwyane Wade is the latest former athlete to parlay a successful playing career into a multi-year media deal.

According to Bleacher Report, Wade is joining WarnerMedia on a multi-year deal that will include NBA and NCAA work for Turner Sports and serving as a creative director for Bleacher Report.

Wade, a three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, retired as one of the more popular players in recent memory. His name recognition and pop culture Q rating (he’s married to actress Gabrielle Union) will be a boon for the media platforms he’ll work on.

Like many of today’s athletes, Wade has his own production and entertainment platform, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, which has also signed a deal with WarnerMedia to produce future projects.

A thankful Wade took to Instagram to share the news, saying:

“I am truly honored to be a part of this TnT family. I’ve sat back and watched you guys for years create TV magic. I’ve watched this network give former players a voice and current players a platform. As a leader I’ve always tried to empower and uplift the next generation and this platform gives me the stage to do that. Thank you again to the Turner family for this incredible opportunity‼️ Coming January 2020 #StillDancing”