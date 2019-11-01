Antonio Brown Claps Back At White Woman Wearing His Jersey With 'Unemployed' Sign For Halloween Costume

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Of all the countless people who chose to wear an “Antonio Clown” costume for Halloween, the embattled wide receiver chose one in particular to respond to.
The image is of a White woman in a Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown jersey with a torn cardboard sign that read: “Currently unemployed...Will catch passes for $$$”
Brown tweeted and said, “Take it easy.”
To many, this seems innocuous and just a fan having fun at Brown’s expense.
But to others, it’s being viewed differently. The woman’s husband posted a screenshot on Twitter showing some of the messages he’s received.
The cardboard cutout with the words “unemployed and will work for…” creates a sentiment that does elicit some type of emotion.
When you see that you can’t help but think of poor and/or homeless people. For many people, when they think poor and homeless, they think of Black and Brown people.
Was that what this woman was implying? Only she knows for sure.
But it can’t be a surprise to her or her husband if that is what people infer when they see her costume.
(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
