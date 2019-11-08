Antonio Brown Scheduled To Meet With NFL, Now Says He’s ‘Determined’ To Play

Written by Jarod Hector

Antonio Brown could find his way back in the NFL in the near future. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown is set to meet with the league on Thursday, November 14. Earlier reports said the meeting was scheduled for Wednesday the 13th.

Update: A source now says Antonio Brown's meeting with the NFL has been scheduled for November 14th, which is Thursday, at this time. Brown's meeting is still scheduled to be in person for now. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2019

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on September 20 amid allegations of sexual assault and rape. A civil lawsuit was filed on behalf of alleged victim Britney Taylor in the Southern District of Florida. Related: Artist Says Antonio Brown Had Sex With Another Woman In Same Room As She Painted The NFL has been conducting its own investigation into Brown and the allegations over the past couple of months. Despite the elapsed time, they have yet to speak with Brown directly. Teams that are interested in signing the talented wide receiver aren’t going to make any moves until the league’s investigation comes to a conclusion. Brown took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to air out some frustration.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com in early November that there are "a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over." However, Rosenhaus did admit that each of those teams wants to see how Brown's legal situation will play out before they would actually sign him. Although Rosenhaus didn't name any of the teams that might be looking to sign Brown, it appears that one of them was the Seahawks. RELATED: Antonio Brown Claps Back At White Woman Wearing His Jersey With 'Unemployed' Sign For Halloween Costume Even if teams are interested and Brown is signed, there is still a chance the NFL could place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list if the investigation is still ongoing or an incomplete conclusion is reached.

In response to questions re: Antonio Brown’s status: pic.twitter.com/dxjdYptzso — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 21, 2019

A team that would sign Brown and have him on the exempt list would have to pay him even though he is ineligible to play. For now, all parties are in a “wait and see” mode pending Brown’s meeting with the league and the conclusion of the investigation.