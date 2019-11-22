Terrell Owens Says Stephen A. Smith’s White Co-Host Max Kellerman 'Seems Blacker Than' Him

Stephen A. Smith was forced to defend his “Blackness” again. This time against former NFL legend Terrell Owens.

On Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith had to stop the discussion after Owens said, "Max almost seems Blacker than you, Stephen A."

Max Kellerman is Smith’s co-host, and is White.

Smith responded, “Imma check you right now. You done crossed the line."