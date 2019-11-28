Wide Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Reportedly Gets NFL Tryout, Still No Calls For Kaep

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick rolls out while looking downfield while going through a series of passing drills at Southern Crescent Stadium at Charles R. Drew High School. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wide receiver Jordan Veasy gets tryout from Browns.

Written by Jarod Hector

It’s been 11 days since Colin Kaepernick conducted his workout in Georgia, and still no calls from interested NFL teams. But Jordan Veasy, one of the wide receivers Kap threw to, received a tryout from the Cleveland Browns. 

According to broadcaster and NFL reporter Howard Balzer, Veasy was part of a group of players the Browns brought in for a visit on Monday (November 25).

The Browns just signed J’Mon Moore to their practice squad, so it’s unlikely they’ll add Veasy as well. 

What’s interesting is, in seeing Veasy, the Browns’ scouts had to also see Kap. 

The Browns are 5-6 and looking to make a late season run towards the playoffs. 

Baker Mayfield is the entrenched starter, but it’s not as though his play has been unassailable. 

More importantly his backup is Garrett Gilbert, and the third string quarterback - Drew Stanton - is on Injured reserve. 

Kap could possibly help the Browns quarterback room, seeing as how he’s been to a Super Bowl and two NFC title games. 

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but won’t be facing Mason Rudolph who has been benched for ineffective play. 

Rookie Devlin Hodges will get the start. 

When asked what he expects from Hodges, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, “I expect him to not kill us.”

Seems like there are quite a few teams that could use the services of a quarterback like Kap. If only they could find one.

Photo: Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

