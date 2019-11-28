Wide Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Reportedly Gets NFL Tryout, Still No Calls For Kaep

According to broadcaster and NFL reporter Howard Balzer , Veasy was part of a group of players the Browns brought in for a visit on Monday (November 25).

It’s been 11 days since Colin Kaepernick conducted his workout in Georgia, and still no calls from interested NFL teams. But Jordan Veasy , one of the wide receivers Kap threw to, received a tryout from the Cleveland Browns.

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick's receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout.

The Browns just signed J’Mon Moore to their practice squad, so it’s unlikely they’ll add Veasy as well.

Related: Absolutely Zero NFL Teams Have Contacted Colin Kaepernick Since Workout, Says Report

What’s interesting is, in seeing Veasy, the Browns’ scouts had to also see Kap.

The Browns are 5-6 and looking to make a late season run towards the playoffs.

Baker Mayfield is the entrenched starter, but it’s not as though his play has been unassailable.

More importantly his backup is Garrett Gilbert, and the third string quarterback - Drew Stanton - is on Injured reserve.

Related: New ESPN Report Says Colin Kaepernick Only Had 2 Hours To Accept NFL Workout

Kap could possibly help the Browns quarterback room, seeing as how he’s been to a Super Bowl and two NFC title games.

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but won’t be facing Mason Rudolph who has been benched for ineffective play.

Rookie Devlin Hodges will get the start.

When asked what he expects from Hodges, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, “I expect him to not kill us.”

Seems like there are quite a few teams that could use the services of a quarterback like Kap. If only they could find one.