Redskins Sign Wide Receiver Jordan Veasy, Who Participated In Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout

Written by Jarod Hector

Being a part of the infamous Colin Kaepernick workout last month in Georgia has paid off for wide receiver Jordan Veasy. The Washington Redskins announced on Wednesday (December 4) they signed the wide receiver to their practice squad. The timing worked perfectly for Veasy. He wanted a chance to get back in the league as he was released by the Buffalo Bills just weeks before Kap’s workout. Related: Wide Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Reportedly Gets NFL Tryout, Still No Calls For Kaep

He knew Kaep from a class they took together a few years back at the University of California. Veasy reached out to Kaepernick’s agent upon hearing about the infamous workout and the rest is history. “I was going to be in Gadsden running routes anyway,” Veasy told the Washington Post. “Might as well run 'em in front of some scouts. “It helped,” Veasy said when asked about the impact of the Kaep workout. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me.” He clearly impressed the Redskins’ scout in attendance.

Kap's best throw of the night, without question pic.twitter.com/WtsgumqPrH — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 16, 2019

Kaep threw the ball well and the scouts in attendance last month said he has elite arm talent. Apparently, that and the rash of injuries at quarterback in the NFL are still not enough to get Kaep a call.