The Supportive Reactions To Dwyane Wade Referring To Zion As ‘She’ Are Coming In Heavy

The three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade talked about raising his 12 year-old son Zion on Showtime’s All The Smoke podcast.

Zion prefers to be addressed by feminine pronouns.

“I’ve watched my son from Day 1 become into who she now eventually has come into. Nothing changes [with] my love; nothing changes [with] my responsibilities,” said Wade. “Only thing I got to do now is get smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my job.”

Wade admitted to evolving as an individual and coming to terms with who Zion is.

"I had to look at myself in the mirror when my son at the time was 3 years old and me and my wife started having conversations about us noticing that he wasn't on the boy vibe that Zaire [Wade's other son] was on,” Wade said.

He continued: "And, I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'What if your son come home and tell you he's gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain't about him. He knows who he is. It's about you. Who are you? All these people that are out there saying those things — look at yourself. Understand that you’re the one that got the issue; you’re the one that has the problems. It’s not the kids.”

No doubt that was a gut check moment for Wade and who he would be as a father.

Wade credits his new wife, Zion’s stepmom, Gabrielle Union with opening his worldview and allowing them to support Zion publicly.

Of course everyone isn’t about love and positivity so Zion and his family face a lot of social media backlash.

Thankfully there are those out there in support offering encouragement.