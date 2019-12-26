Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Dies Of Pneumonia On Christmas Eve, His 34th Birthday

Statement from ESPN: “We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff. He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”

Aschoff was a rising star at ESPN. He quickly blossomed into a multifaceted storyteller and his humor, wit and intelligence was on full display in the myriad of pieces he created.

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."

Aschoff’s death came as a shock, as he was a young man and despite his bout with pneumonia, was otherwise healthy.

The ESPN talent tweeted about his condition on December 5th, asking followers “Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs.”