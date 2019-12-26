Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Dies Of Pneumonia On Christmas Eve, His 34th Birthday

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: A general view of the playing field prior to the college football kickoff game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida State University Seminoles on September 02, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Beloved ESPN college football reporter Edward Achoff died on Tuesday (December 24) after contracting pneumonia. It was his 34th birthday. 

ESPN released a statement on Aschoff’s passing.

Aschoff was a rising star at ESPN. He quickly blossomed into a multifaceted storyteller and his humor, wit and intelligence was on full display in the myriad of pieces he created. 

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."

Aschoff’s death came as a shock, as he was a young man and despite his bout with pneumonia, was otherwise healthy. 

The ESPN talent tweeted about his condition on December 5th, asking followers “Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs.”

Many of his colleagues took to social media upon learning of the tragic news.

University of Southern California head football coach Clay Helton opened his news conference on Tuesday by offering his thoughts on Aschoff.

"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."

The New York Post reports Aschoff was engaged at the time of his death to Katy Berteau.

Rest in peace Ed. Prayers up to Katy and Ed’s extended family.

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

