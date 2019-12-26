Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, Dies Of Pneumonia On Christmas Eve, His 34th Birthday

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Beloved ESPN college football reporter Edward Achoff died on Tuesday (December 24) after contracting pneumonia. It was his 34th birthday.
ESPN released a statement on Aschoff’s passing.
Statement from ESPN: “We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff. He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 25, 2019
Aschoff was a rising star at ESPN. He quickly blossomed into a multifaceted storyteller and his humor, wit and intelligence was on full display in the myriad of pieces he created.
"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world."
Aschoff’s death came as a shock, as he was a young man and despite his bout with pneumonia, was otherwise healthy.
The ESPN talent tweeted about his condition on December 5th, asking followers “Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs.”
Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs.— Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 5, 2019
Many of his colleagues took to social media upon learning of the tragic news.
Devastated about Ed Aschoff’s passing. One of the kindest, warm-hearted people I’ve ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to have gotten to know him, there’s no question you feel that way too.. God, he will be missed.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019
Can’t fathom the idea I won’t get to see Ed Aschoff again. Can’t fathom how this even happened. He was so damn young and so damn talented. This is a brutal loss.— Max Olson (@max_olson) December 25, 2019
Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was was one the most genuine, enthusiastic, personable people I’ve ever and he made the world a better place.— Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019
Today is unspeakably sad and I’m devastated for Katy and his family.
University of Southern California head football coach Clay Helton opened his news conference on Tuesday by offering his thoughts on Aschoff.
"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organization and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."
View this post on Instagram
Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst. But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself. All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits @katybert #wcw
The New York Post reports Aschoff was engaged at the time of his death to Katy Berteau.
Rest in peace Ed. Prayers up to Katy and Ed’s extended family.
Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
