Nick Young Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend And Mother Of His Three Kids, Keonna Green, On Christmas

Looks like Nick Young and his longtime girlfriend, Keonna Green, are engaged.
According to People.com, Young spent Christmas with his three children and their mother and popped the question.
In video posted to his Instagram account, Young said to Green:
“I know it’s been way overdue, baby. I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”
It was a happy Christmas in the Young household, as Green said yes and the kids were all present for the occasion.
Young wrote a caption on the Instagram post:
“Merry Christmas.... @keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂”
Of course things weren’t always so smooth for Young in the romance department. He was dating, and briefly engaged to, rapper Iggy Azalea. However, that relationship ended amidst rumors of Young cheating, possibly with Green, as their third child was born just months after Young’s split with Azalea.
Young’s fiancée posted a family photo with the following caption on Instagram:
“Merry Christmas from my family to yours ❤️. Wishing everyone a lifetime of happiness and prosperity.”
Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
