Nick Young Tweets ‘Let Us Be Happy’ After Baby Announcement Backlash

Ever since Nick Young and his girlfriend, Keonna Green, announced they were expecting their third child together, they received positive and negative comments from people on social media. Now the NBA champion is firing back at haters on Twitter with a simple message: "let us be happy."

On Tuesday, Young, a.k.a. "Swaggy P," tweeted that he and Keonna were expecting baby number three. While many people offered messages of congratulations, some criticized the athlete for not proposing to his longtime girlfriend. In a tweet on Wednesday, Young told everyone to keep the negativity to themselves.

Just say congrats we dnt need the negativity around my lil one we’re happy let us be happy thank you to everyone who being positive and praying for tho who need joy in their life... thanks and help us come up with names that start with N lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 19, 2019

"Just say congrats we dnt need the negativity around my lil one we’re happy let us be happy thank you to everyone who being positive and praying for tho who need joy in their life..." Young wrote. He then went on to ask his fans for baby name suggestions. "Thanks and help us come up with names that start with N lol," he added. Young and Green, who have been seeing each other on and off since high school, already have two children. Their oldest son, Nick Young Jr., just turned 7 while their youngest daughter, Navi, is 6 months old.

Written by BET Staff