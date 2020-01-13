Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi Went To Washington State To Watch A Louisville Women’s Commit Play Ball

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, watch an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks on December 21, 2019 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Nets won 122-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

The Lakers' legend and his daughter have been watching basketball at all levels all over the country.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, took a trip to Cashmere, Washington, on Saturday (January 11), to watch Louisville women's basketball commit Hailey Van Lith.

The Lakers' legend and his baller daughter have been watching basketball at all levels all across the country lately.  

Van Lith scored 35 points in her team's 63-27 win and took some pictures with Kobe and Gigi. Bryant posted them to his Instagram account.

According to ABC 11 in Washington, Van Lith had previously worked with Gigi and her team in August.

Kobe is a student of the game and his daughter appears to be following in his footsteps. She plays on an AAU team and studies the game religiously.

Gigi and Kobe are seen throwing up the “L” for Louisville in the photos with Van Lith. But Gigi is “hellbent” on going to UConn, according to Kobe.

(Photo: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

