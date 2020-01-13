Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi Went To Washington State To Watch A Louisville Women’s Commit Play Ball

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, took a trip to Cashmere, Washington, on Saturday (January 11), to watch Louisville women's basketball commit Hailey Van Lith.

The Lakers' legend and his baller daughter have been watching basketball at all levels all across the country lately.

Van Lith scored 35 points in her team's 63-27 win and took some pictures with Kobe and Gigi. Bryant posted them to his Instagram account.