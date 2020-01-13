Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi Went To Washington State To Watch A Louisville Women’s Commit Play Ball

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, took a trip to Cashmere, Washington, on Saturday (January 11), to watch Louisville women's basketball commit Hailey Van Lith.
The Lakers' legend and his baller daughter have been watching basketball at all levels all across the country lately.
Van Lith scored 35 points in her team's 63-27 win and took some pictures with Kobe and Gigi. Bryant posted them to his Instagram account.
According to ABC 11 in Washington, Van Lith had previously worked with Gigi and her team in August.
Kobe is a student of the game and his daughter appears to be following in his footsteps. She plays on an AAU team and studies the game religiously.
Gigi and Kobe are seen throwing up the “L” for Louisville in the photos with Van Lith. But Gigi is “hellbent” on going to UConn, according to Kobe.
(Photo: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS